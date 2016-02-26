See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Rupal Patel, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rupal Patel, MD

Dr. Rupal Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare West, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at The Kidney Health Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Kidney Health Center
    7015 Almeda Rd Ste 3, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
End-Stage Renal Disease
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vessel Imaging Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MHealth Insured
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2016
    Dr Patel has been my doctor for over ten years and has been an excellent provider. He is caring and a good listener. He also works with great partners who are also well educated and kind as well.
    Mr. O in Houston, TX — Feb 26, 2016
    About Dr. Rupal Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841389665
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rupal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at The Kidney Health Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

