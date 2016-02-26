Dr. Rupal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupal Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Rupal Patel, MD
Dr. Rupal Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare West, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
The Kidney Health Center7015 Almeda Rd Ste 3, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4051
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel has been my doctor for over ten years and has been an excellent provider. He is caring and a good listener. He also works with great partners who are also well educated and kind as well.
About Dr. Rupal Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841389665
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
