Dr. Rupalini Rawal-Dhingra, MD
Overview of Dr. Rupalini Rawal-Dhingra, MD
Dr. Rupalini Rawal-Dhingra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Med Coll and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Dr. Rawal-Dhingra works at
Dr. Rawal-Dhingra's Office Locations
Bristol Health Pulmonary- Southington167 Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 426-0252
Bristol Health OBGYN25 Newell Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 589-7762
Bristol Health OBGYN- New Britain35 Pearl St, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 584-8021
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very happy with Dr Dhingra because she is friendly and very thorough. She makes me very comfortable and she's easy to talk to.
About Dr. Rupalini Rawal-Dhingra, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Lady Hardinge Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rawal-Dhingra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawal-Dhingra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rawal-Dhingra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rawal-Dhingra works at
Dr. Rawal-Dhingra has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawal-Dhingra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rawal-Dhingra speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawal-Dhingra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawal-Dhingra.
