Overview of Dr. Rupashree Varadarajan, MD

Dr. Rupashree Varadarajan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Varadarajan works at Eagle Internal Mdcn Tannanbaum in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Durham, NC and High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.