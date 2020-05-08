See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Rupashree Varadarajan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (68)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rupashree Varadarajan, MD

Dr. Rupashree Varadarajan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Varadarajan works at Eagle Internal Mdcn Tannanbaum in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Durham, NC and High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

3.5 (13)
3.5 (10)
0.0 (0)
Dr. Varadarajan's Office Locations

    Eagle Internal Mdcn Tannanbaum
    301 E Wendover Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 268-3360
    Doctors Making Housecalls
    2511 Old Cornwallis Rd Ste 200, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 932-5700
    3604 Peters Ct Fl 2, High Point, NC 27265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 812-3610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    May 08, 2020
    I had a duo visit in which it was great. I also had the opportunity to ask questions about my health. Dr.V spent quality time with me and answered all my questions.
    .S — May 08, 2020
    About Dr. Rupashree Varadarajan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1144250820
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr
    • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    • Internal Medicine
