Dr. Rupashree Varadarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rupashree Varadarajan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Eagle Internal Mdcn Tannanbaum301 E Wendover Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 268-3360
Doctors Making Housecalls2511 Old Cornwallis Rd Ste 200, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 932-5700
- 3 3604 Peters Ct Fl 2, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 812-3610
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I had a duo visit in which it was great. I also had the opportunity to ask questions about my health. Dr.V spent quality time with me and answered all my questions.
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
