Dr. Rupel Dedhia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rupel Dedhia, MD

Dr. Rupel Dedhia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Dedhia works at Earvolino and Associates Physicians in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dedhia's Office Locations

    Chicago Office
    1700 W Van Buren St Fl 5, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 942-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Osteopenia
Wheezing
Limb Pain
Osteopenia
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain
Osteopenia
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dedhia?

    Mar 17, 2022
    My primary physician is excellent always willing to listen & give referrals.
    — Mar 17, 2022
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rupel Dedhia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dedhia to family and friends

    Dr. Dedhia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dedhia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rupel Dedhia, MD.

    About Dr. Rupel Dedhia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1023264371
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dedhia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dedhia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dedhia works at Earvolino and Associates Physicians in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dedhia’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedhia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedhia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedhia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedhia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.