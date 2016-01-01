Overview

Dr. Rupen Amin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine - Dominica and is affiliated with Sentara Rmh Medical Center.



Dr. Amin works at Oak Street Health North Side in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.