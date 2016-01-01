Dr. Rupert McCormac IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormac IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupert McCormac IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Rupert McCormac IV, MD
Dr. Rupert McCormac IV, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormac IV's Office Locations
- 1 55 Beattie Pl Ste 810, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 270-6860
- 2 200 E Broad St Ste 300, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 235-2335
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rupert McCormac IV, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Dr. McCormac IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormac IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormac IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormac IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormac IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormac IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.