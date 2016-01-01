Overview of Dr. Rupert Patel, MD

Dr. Rupert Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Rupert Patel, MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.