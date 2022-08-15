Dr. Rupesh Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupesh Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rupesh Parikh, MD
Dr. Rupesh Parikh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American Univ Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Henderson
10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 108, Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 952-3444
Monday 7:30am - 6:00pm
Tuesday 7:30am - 6:00pm
Wednesday 7:30am - 6:00pm
Thursday 7:30am - 6:00pm
Friday 7:30am - 6:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boulder City Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
There are many doctors out there, many good ones, few great ones…then there’s a special few who you’d walk to the ends of the earth for to see, not only because they are the best, because they will walk the earth for you first—this is Dr Parikh. CCCN is by far in a league by itself. The minute you walk in till your checking out it is first class & world class people, innovation and a core value to help those of us who are sick.
About Dr. Rupesh Parikh, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1245249689
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- St Agnes Hospital
- St Agnes Hospital
- American Univ Of The Caribbean
- University Of California At Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Anemia and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.