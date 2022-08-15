Overview of Dr. Rupesh Parikh, MD

Dr. Rupesh Parikh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American Univ Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Anemia and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.