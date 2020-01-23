Dr. Tarwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupesh Tarwala, MD
Overview of Dr. Rupesh Tarwala, MD
Dr. Rupesh Tarwala, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Grand Central - NYC370 Lexington Ave Rm 614, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 759-4553
New York Bone & Joint Specialists67 W 55th St Ste 205, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 759-4553
New York Bone and Joint Specialists Pllc130 E 67th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 759-4553Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- QualCare
Dr Tarwala Performed a partial knee replacement on me in September 2019. I had no problems with scheduling any follow up visits : He is extremely caring, thorough and professional. His staff are all friendly and helpful
About Dr. Rupesh Tarwala, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1801186515
Education & Certifications
- Aria Health
- Jaya Arogya Hospital and Gajra Raja Medical College
- District Hospital
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
