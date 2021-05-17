Dr. Rupin Kadakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupin Kadakia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rupin Kadakia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Heart &amp;amp; Vasc Inst|Henry Ford Heart &amp;amp;amp; Vasc Inst
The Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 330, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3978
Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 150, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4249
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Dr Kadakia was my doctor for more than 5 years until I moved to Oklahoma. He really treated me like I was the only patient and he focus all his attention on me when I was there.
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1841295334
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
