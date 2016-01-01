Dr. Rupinder Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupinder Bhatia, MD
Overview of Dr. Rupinder Bhatia, MD
Dr. Rupinder Bhatia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bhatia's Office Locations
Millwood Hospital1011 N Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 261-3121
Sundance Hospital Arlington7000 US 287 Hwy, Arlington, TX 76001 Directions (817) 583-8080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rupinder Bhatia, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1700957230
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
