Dr. Ruple Galani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruple Galani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruple Galani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Galani works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Heart Specialist1361 13th Ave S Ste 270, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (512) 421-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galani?
Dr. Galani has been my heart doctor for about 10 years. He is smart, understands what you are telling him, listens, and utilizes not only test data but good common sense in his analysis of my condition and recommended care. The best statement I can make about my physicians is that I trust them - and I trust Dr. Galani.
About Dr. Ruple Galani, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1669696407
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Shands Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Northwestern Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galani works at
Dr. Galani has seen patients for Hypotension, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galani speaks Gujarati.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Galani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.