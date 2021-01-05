Overview of Dr. Rush Akin, MD

Dr. Rush Akin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Akin works at Rush E Akin MD in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.