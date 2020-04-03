Overview of Dr. Rushang Patel, MD

Dr. Rushang Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.



Dr. Patel works at AdventHealth Medical Group Blood and Marrow Transplant at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Pancytopenia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.