Dr. Rushna Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rushna Ali, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Aga Khan University - Pakistan (SOM & GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7900
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Vanderbilt University (SOM)
- Henry Ford Health System (GME)
- Aga Khan University - Pakistan (SOM & GME)
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
