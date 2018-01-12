Dr. Ruslan Feygin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feygin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruslan Feygin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruslan Feygin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Feygin works at
Locations
Capital Cardiology Associates2200 Burdett Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 292-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feygin, listens well. excellence treatment.
About Dr. Ruslan Feygin, DO
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891946703
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feygin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feygin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feygin works at
Dr. Feygin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feygin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Feygin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feygin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feygin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feygin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.