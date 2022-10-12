Overview of Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, DO

Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Zhuravsky works at Z Facial Plastic Surgery in Howell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.