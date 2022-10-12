Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhuravsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, DO
Overview of Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, DO
Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Zhuravsky's Office Locations
-
1
Z Facial Plastic Surgery1001 US Highway 9 # 107, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 851-1231Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I spent two years selecting my doctor and could not men more pleased with my experience with Dr Z. His work is remarkable and he is a kind human who truly listens to his clients. Do not hesitate in selecting him as your doctor as he is truly a master at his craft.
About Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1861780173
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Kennedy Health
- UMDNJ Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhuravsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhuravsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhuravsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhuravsky speaks Russian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhuravsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhuravsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhuravsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhuravsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.