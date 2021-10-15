Dr. Russ Arjal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arjal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russ Arjal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russ Arjal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Arjal works at
Locations
-
1
Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton1255 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-5530Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Gastro Health - Kirkland11800 NE 128th St Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arjal?
I have found Dr. Arjal to be caring and was very determined in chasing down a solution to my Crohn's issues. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Russ Arjal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1821144403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arjal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arjal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arjal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arjal works at
Dr. Arjal has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arjal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arjal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arjal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arjal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arjal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.