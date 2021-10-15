Overview

Dr. Russ Arjal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Arjal works at Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton in Templeton, CA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.