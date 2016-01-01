Dr. Russ Bergman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russ Bergman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Russ Bergman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Bergman works at
Locations
NBIMC - Dentistry201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-7642
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russ Bergman, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1942397732
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergman speaks Arabic.
