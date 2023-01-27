Dr. Russ Birdwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birdwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russ Birdwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Russ Birdwell, MD
Dr. Russ Birdwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Birdwell works at
Dr. Birdwell's Office Locations
North Dallas Surgical Specialists, PA3600 Shire Blvd Ste 104, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 487-6400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Weight Loss Center1151 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-6127
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. birdwell did my laparoscopic cholecystectomy. He has an amazing bedside manner. He was very forgiving with my weird sense of humor in my nervousness before surgery. He did an excellent job of explaining things to me and instilling me with confidence before the procedure. He left me feeling both informed and supported. I would highly recommend him for any surgical needs that he is capable of performing. He has a very genuine demeanor and kind spirit towards his patients. Should I ever need another surgery in his wheelhouse I will be consulting with Dr. Birdwell.
About Dr. Russ Birdwell, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Scs
- Tx Tech University Health Scs Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birdwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birdwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birdwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birdwell has seen patients for Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birdwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Birdwell speaks Spanish.
180 patients have reviewed Dr. Birdwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birdwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birdwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birdwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.