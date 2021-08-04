Dr. Russ Bodner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russ Bodner, MD
Overview of Dr. Russ Bodner, MD
Dr. Russ Bodner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Bodner's Office Locations
Northeast Neurology315 Medical Park Dr Ste 202, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (828) 262-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor
About Dr. Russ Bodner, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1639149693
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodner.
