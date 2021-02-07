Dr. Russel Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russel Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Russel Huang, MD
Dr. Russel Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1634Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Russel Huang, MD's Office541 E 71st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1634
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
I had a 7 level posterior cervical fusion, after a few other failed back surgeries by other surgeons, I never wanted another doctor touching my spine let alone a major fusion. Finally i had no choice and had the surgery C3-T2 posterior fusion. I recovered 100% and have zero pain in the neck with all that hardware and can move it all over with no pain. This surgery far exceeded my expectations as a matter of fact I am shocked at how natural it moves and feels. He is an amazing surgeon, I feel like he saved my life
About Dr. Russel Huang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932124450
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Harvard College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.