Overview of Dr. Russel Huang, MD

Dr. Russel Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.