Dr. Russel Huang, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Russel Huang, MD

Dr. Russel Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Huang works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huang's Office Locations

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1634
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Russel Huang, MD's Office
    541 E 71st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1634

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Intervertebral Disc Disease
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 07, 2021
    I had a 7 level posterior cervical fusion, after a few other failed back surgeries by other surgeons, I never wanted another doctor touching my spine let alone a major fusion. Finally i had no choice and had the surgery C3-T2 posterior fusion. I recovered 100% and have zero pain in the neck with all that hardware and can move it all over with no pain. This surgery far exceeded my expectations as a matter of fact I am shocked at how natural it moves and feels. He is an amazing surgeon, I feel like he saved my life
    Tim Riley — Feb 07, 2021
    About Dr. Russel Huang, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1932124450
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • New York Hospital
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • Harvard College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russel Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huang works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Huang’s profile.

    Dr. Huang has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

