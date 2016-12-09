See All Otolaryngologists in Durham, NC
Dr. Russel Kahmke, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Russel Kahmke, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Russel Kahmke, MD

Dr. Russel Kahmke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Durham, NC. 

They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Campbell, MD
2.9 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Stephen Potts, MD
Dr. Stephen Potts, MD
2.8 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Giletto, MD
Dr. Joseph Giletto, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile

Dr. Kahmke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3535 Duke Medical Ctr, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-6357
  2. 2
    1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-9767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Oral Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Oral Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kahmke?

    Dec 09, 2016
    Dr. Kahmke and his staff have all been absolutely indispensable in my stepfather's cancer treatment and surgery. Absolutely wonderful in all aspects.
    Kelland Bailey in Denver, CO — Dec 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russel Kahmke, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Russel Kahmke, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kahmke to family and friends

    Dr. Kahmke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kahmke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Russel Kahmke, MD.

    About Dr. Russel Kahmke, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134445042
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kahmke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahmke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahmke has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahmke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahmke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahmke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahmke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahmke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Russel Kahmke, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.