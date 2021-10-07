See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Russel Palmer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (59)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Russel Palmer, MD

Dr. Russel Palmer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Palmer works at Russel S Palmer MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmer Cosmetic Surgery
    2699 Stirling Rd Ste B101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 989-5001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cleft Palate
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Dr. Palmer and his entire staff are AMAZING! I was in need of a surgeon to do a breast reduction, breast lift, and implant replacement, and I was referred to Dr. Palmer by my chiropractor. As soon as I walked in I was greeted by Anna and Jessica with smiling faces, that were happy to help! The office was inviting and very clean. Dr. Palmer was very professional, knowledgeable, and I felt like he genuinely cared about me. They all make you feel so comfortable. I instantly knew that this was the place for me! I booked my surgery that day! Ramona took her time to make sure that I was fully informed on everything. I knew I was in good hands. Now I am 6 days post op, and I went back today for a check up, and Heather was so sweet and helpful. I seriously love my breasts! They look perfect! Dr.Palmer did a excellent job, and I couldn't be happier! I definitely made the right decision. I will only go to, and refer, Dr. Palmer for all of my beauty/body needs...because he is THE BEST!
    Jamie — Oct 07, 2021
    About Dr. Russel Palmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316014871
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russel Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palmer works at Russel S Palmer MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Palmer’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

