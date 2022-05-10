Dr. Russel York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russel York, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Russel York, MD
Dr. Russel York, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Dr. York works at
Dr. York's Office Locations
Affiliated Internists4160 John R St Ste 917, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4525
Wayne State University Physician Group26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 111, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (313) 745-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient with patient, paid attention to my concerns.
About Dr. Russel York, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1912096744
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. York has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. York has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. York on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.