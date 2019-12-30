Overview

Dr. Russell Akin, MD is a Dermatologist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Akin works at Midland Dermatology in Midland, TX with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.