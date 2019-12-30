Dr. Russell Akin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Akin, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Akin, MD is a Dermatologist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Akin works at
Locations
Midland Dermatology5117 Sunmore Cir, Midland, TX 79707 Directions (432) 689-2512
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-1842
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akin?
Staff was friendly and helpful. My wait was brief. Doctor Akin was thorough, shared information, and patient with questions. He was recommended by a friend, and I will gladly do the same.
About Dr. Russell Akin, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1346432440
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akin has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Akin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akin.
