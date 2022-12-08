Dr. Russell Ambra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Ambra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Ambra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their residency with A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, Internal Medicine
Dr. Ambra works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Diabetes & Endocrine Associates3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0850
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ambra?
Dr.D'Ambra took a detailed medical history.He did a thorough medical examination.He explained in detail his diagnosis & plan.He answered every question patiently.He drew blood himself saving me a trip to the lab.I highly recommend Dr.D'Ambra
About Dr. Russell Ambra, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Greek
- 1154381929
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, Internal Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambra accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambra works at
Dr. Ambra has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ambra speaks Greek.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.