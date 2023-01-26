Overview of Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD

Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Ashinoff works at Dr. Russell L. Ashinoff, MD, FACS in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Shrewsbury, NJ and Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.