Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD
Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Ashinoff's Office Locations
Dr. Russell L. Ashinoff, MD, FACSBarnegat Rd 3rd Floor Suite 306a Route 72 West 110 Ste 306A, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (732) 477-1900
Dr. Russell L. Ashinoff, MD, FACS535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 477-1900
Dr. Russell L. Ashinoff, MD, FACS525 New Jersey Ave Ste 2A70, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 477-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Ashinoff is very caring in addition to being a excellent doctor! Great staff! Thank you
About Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1831152719
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- University at Albany
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashinoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashinoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashinoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashinoff speaks Hindi, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashinoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashinoff.
