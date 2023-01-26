See All Plastic Surgeons in Manahawkin, NJ
Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (117)
Map Pin Small Manahawkin, NJ
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD

Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Ashinoff works at Dr. Russell L. Ashinoff, MD, FACS in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Shrewsbury, NJ and Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
4.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
5.0 (140)
View Profile
Courtney Brown, PA-C
Courtney Brown, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Ashinoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Russell L. Ashinoff, MD, FACS
    Barnegat Rd 3rd Floor Suite 306a Route 72 West 110 Ste 306A, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 477-1900
  2. 2
    Dr. Russell L. Ashinoff, MD, FACS
    535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 477-1900
  3. 3
    Dr. Russell L. Ashinoff, MD, FACS
    525 New Jersey Ave Ste 2A70, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 477-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ashinoff?

    Jan 26, 2023
    Doctor Ashinoff is very caring in addition to being a excellent doctor! Great staff! Thank you
    Linda H — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ashinoff to family and friends

    Dr. Ashinoff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ashinoff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD.

    About Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831152719
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University at Albany
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashinoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashinoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashinoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashinoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashinoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashinoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashinoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Russell Ashinoff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.