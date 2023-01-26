Dr. Russell Beaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Beaty, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center, Cullman Regional Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Beaty's Office Locations
Pulmonary Associates of the Southeast PC3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 802-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Sky was a wonderful assistant today. She listened and help with questions
Education & Certifications
- U Fla Hosps
- U Ala
- U Ala
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.