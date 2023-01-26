See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Birmingham, AL
Super Profile

Dr. Russell Beaty, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Russell Beaty, MD

Dr. Russell Beaty, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center, Cullman Regional Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Beaty works at Pulmonary Associates Of The Southeast PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beaty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Associates of the Southeast PC
    3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 802-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coosa Valley Medical Center
  • Cullman Regional Medical Center
  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Sky was a wonderful assistant today. She listened and help with questions
    Marilyn Taylor — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Russell Beaty, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538188586
    Education & Certifications

    • U Fla Hosps
    • U Ala
    • U Ala
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Beaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beaty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beaty works at Pulmonary Associates Of The Southeast PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Beaty’s profile.

    Dr. Beaty has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

