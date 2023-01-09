Overview

Dr. Russell Becker, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Naples Vascular Specialists, Naples, FL in Naples, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.