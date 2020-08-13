Overview

Dr. Russell Berdoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Berdoff works at Russell L Berdoff MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.