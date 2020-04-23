Overview

Dr. Russell Bird, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Bird works at Nes Cin Aco Ind Prov in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.