Dr. Bratman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Bratman, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Bratman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverside, RI.
Dr. Bratman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Office375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 202B, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4090
-
2
Ultrasound Providence Ri 245 Chapman St.245 Chapman St Ste 300, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-4741
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bratman?
Dr Bratman is an exceptional physician. He is patient and knowledgeable, take the time to explain things and answer questions,. He will listen to you and you don't feel rushed. I recommend Dr Bratman for any endo needs.
About Dr. Russell Bratman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1205216389
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bratman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bratman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bratman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bratman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bratman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bratman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bratman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.