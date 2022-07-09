See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Riverside, RI
Dr. Russell Bratman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Russell Bratman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverside, RI. 

Dr. Bratman works at Brown Medicine Division Of Endocrinology in Riverside, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rheumatology Office
    375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 202B, Riverside, RI 02915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 649-4090
    Ultrasound Providence Ri 245 Chapman St.
    245 Chapman St Ste 300, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-4741

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Proteinuria
Thyroid Goiter
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Dr. Russell Bratman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205216389
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bratman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bratman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bratman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bratman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bratman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bratman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

