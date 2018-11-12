Dr. Russell Brink, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Brink, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Russell Brink, DO
Dr. Russell Brink, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Brink works at
Dr. Brink's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Nephrology Associates1429 Highway 6 Ste 305, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 270-4545
-
2
Main Office7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 304, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 437-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brink?
I am so glad we found Dr. Brink he is very caring to my mother and explains everything to us.
About Dr. Russell Brink, DO
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1780978171
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brink has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brink accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brink works at
Dr. Brink has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.