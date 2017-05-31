Overview

Dr. Russell Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Brown works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.