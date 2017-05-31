See All General Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Russell Brown, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Brown works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Esophageal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Esophageal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Health Care Alliance Pool
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 31, 2017
    Highly recommend Dr. Brown. He done the whipple procedure on me on May 11th 2017. I have nothing but praise for the way things have turned out.
    Curtis R. Evans in Golden Meadow, LA 70357 — May 31, 2017
    About Dr. Russell Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851581763
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville
    Residency
    • Ochsner Clin-Ochsner Hosp
    Internship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

