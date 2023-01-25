Dr. Russell Brummett II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brummett II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Brummett II, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Russell Brummett II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Laconia.
Dr. Brummett II's Office Locations
Concord Orthopaedics, P.A. - Concord location264 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-3368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Surgery Center116 Langley Pkwy, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-3368
Concord Hospital Psychiatric Unit250 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 228-7200
- 4 49 Range Rd Ste 107, Windham, NH 03087 Directions (603) 224-3368
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Hospital- Laconia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Won’t in with back issues. Checked and explained treatment fully. Very good manor and easy to talk to. Very helpful.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1992735070
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
