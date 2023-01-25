Overview of Dr. Russell Brummett II, MD

Dr. Russell Brummett II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Laconia.



Dr. Brummett II works at Concord Orthopaedics in Concord, NH with other offices in Windham, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.