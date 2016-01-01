Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Clayton, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Clayton, MD
Dr. Russell Clayton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Clayton's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center13652 Cantara St, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 375-2000
Scpmg Panorama City Medical Offices 313640 ROSCOE BLVD, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 375-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russell Clayton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1598832438
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton.
