Overview

Dr. Russell Coad, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri - Kansas City / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Coad works at Lakeside Dental in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.