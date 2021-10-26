See All Gastroenterologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Russell Cohen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Russell Cohen, MD

Gastroenterology
3.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at West Suburban Ear, Nose & Throat Center in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uchicago Medicine Women's Health Hinsdale
    12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 106, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-1675
  2. 2
    Univ of Chicago Med - Clinical Labs At Orland Park
    14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-1675
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Uchicago Medicine Streeterville
    150 E Huron St Ste 900, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-0719
  4. 4
    Univ. of Chicago
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?

    Oct 26, 2021
    Dr. Cohen saved my life. I got admitted to the hospital for a very bad Crohns flare up. My body was so inflamed, it was trying to rid organs from my body. Dr. Cohen knew exactly what medicine to give me so I was able to leave the hospital within 12 days. Him or his team responds to my chart messages within 2-12 hours. Every appointment I have with him, he personally spends 30 minutes with me. His humor is amazing and I feel like I truly matter instead of just being another patient like you are with some doctors. I would recommend him to any of my family members or friends. He is the first person I would recommend. Can’t thank him and his team enough for what they’ve done for me!
    Mary Kate — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Cohen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Russell Cohen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cohen to family and friends

    Dr. Cohen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cohen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Russell Cohen, MD.

    About Dr. Russell Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336201888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Russell Cohen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.