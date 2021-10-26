Overview

Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at West Suburban Ear, Nose & Throat Center in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.