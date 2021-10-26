Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Uchicago Medicine Women's Health Hinsdale12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 106, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (773) 702-1675
Univ of Chicago Med - Clinical Labs At Orland Park14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 702-1675Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Uchicago Medicine Streeterville150 E Huron St Ste 900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (773) 702-0719
Univ. of Chicago5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen saved my life. I got admitted to the hospital for a very bad Crohns flare up. My body was so inflamed, it was trying to rid organs from my body. Dr. Cohen knew exactly what medicine to give me so I was able to leave the hospital within 12 days. Him or his team responds to my chart messages within 2-12 hours. Every appointment I have with him, he personally spends 30 minutes with me. His humor is amazing and I feel like I truly matter instead of just being another patient like you are with some doctors. I would recommend him to any of my family members or friends. He is the first person I would recommend. Can’t thank him and his team enough for what they’ve done for me!
About Dr. Russell Cohen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
