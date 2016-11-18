Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Levittown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Locations
South Nassau Dermatology2900 Hempstead Tpke Ste 104, Levittown, NY 11756 Directions (516) 520-5280
South Nassau Dermatology335 W Park Ave, Long Beach, NY 11561 Directions (516) 432-7124
South Nassau Dermatology258 MERRICK RD, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 766-0345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Cohen for more than 20 years and have found him to be extremely qualified and up to date on all areas of dermatology In addition he really cares
About Dr. Russell Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center, Dermatology Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.