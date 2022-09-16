Overview of Dr. Russell Cohen, MD

Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Mesa in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.