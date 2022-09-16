Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Cohen, MD
Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and OASIS Hospital.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Mesa1840 S Stapley Dr Ste 137, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 558-3744
Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Scottsdale8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 558-3744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! From initial visit and consultation throughout pre/post surgery Dr. Cohen was always communicating and made sure he spent time with. Greg follow up post surgery. He makes you feel like you are his only patient.
About Dr. Russell Cohen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1700887460
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyterian-St. Lukes Med Ctr
- University Medical Center
- U Arizona Coll Med
- University of Arizona
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.