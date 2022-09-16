See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Russell Cohen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (117)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Russell Cohen, MD

Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and OASIS Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Mesa in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Mesa
    1840 S Stapley Dr Ste 137, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 558-3744
  2. 2
    Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Scottsdale
    8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 558-3744
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • OASIS Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 16, 2022
    Outstanding! From initial visit and consultation throughout pre/post surgery Dr. Cohen was always communicating and made sure he spent time with. Greg follow up post surgery. He makes you feel like you are his only patient.
    Mike C — Sep 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Russell Cohen, MD
    About Dr. Russell Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700887460
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush-Presbyterian-St. Lukes Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Arizona Coll Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.