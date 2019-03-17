Dr. Russell Cornell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Cornell, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Cornell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants368 Lakehurst Rd Ste 301, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 240-1048
-
2
Cardiology Consultants of Toms River401 Lacey Rd # 2, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 350-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cornell has taken over the monitoring of my CAD after my previous Cardiologist retired. Dr Cornell is one of the few Doctors in my opinion, that actually listens to the patient's concerns and actually keeps in touch with my primary and other specialists that treat me. He is also an Dr. of Osteopathy and is concerned with the "Whole Body" health. He treats his patients like they are part of his family, and makes them feel like they are very important. I recommend him and his staff highly!
About Dr. Russell Cornell, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1285639088
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornell has seen patients for Chest Pain and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornell.
