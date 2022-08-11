See All Ophthalmologists in Kerrville, TX
Dr. Russell Cravey, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Russell Cravey, MD

Dr. Russell Cravey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Cravey works at Kerrville Eye Center in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Dry Eyes and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cravey's Office Locations

    Kerrville Eye Center PA
    1001 Water St Ste E-100, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 257-4417

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mickey — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Russell Cravey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205990207
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Cravey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cravey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cravey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cravey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cravey works at Kerrville Eye Center in Kerrville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cravey’s profile.

    Dr. Cravey has seen patients for Cataract, Dry Eyes and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cravey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cravey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cravey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cravey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cravey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

