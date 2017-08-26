Dr. Russell Crew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Crew, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Crew, MD
Dr. Russell Crew, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital

Dr. Crew's Office Locations
1
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Crew for being caring, patient, kind and one of the smartest doctors.
About Dr. Russell Crew, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1760564710
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Crew has seen patients for Kidney Infection, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Crew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crew.
