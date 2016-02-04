Overview of Dr. Russell Dandy, MD

Dr. Russell Dandy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Clinic Foundation



Dr. Dandy works at Chatham Eye Associates in Savannah, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.