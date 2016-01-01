Dr. Dedini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Dedini, MD
Dr. Russell Dedini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.
Hollister Orthopedic Spclty Ctr930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste C4, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 636-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russell Dedini, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dedini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dedini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dedini works at
Dr. Dedini has seen patients for Limb Pain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dedini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.