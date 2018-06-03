Overview of Dr. Russell Dickerson, MD

Dr. Russell Dickerson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Dickerson works at CHEST & SLEEP MEDICINE in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.