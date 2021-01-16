See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Russell Dickey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Russell Dickey, MD

Dr. Russell Dickey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine.

Dr. Dickey works at USMD Arlington South OB/GYN Clinic in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dickey's Office Locations

    USMD Arlington South OB/GYN Clinic
    811 W Interstate 20 Ste 218, Arlington, TX 76017 (817) 778-4757

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Adenomyosis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Colpopexy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Wound Repair
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Mass
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Mammogram
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acute Abdominal Pain
Acute Breast Diseases
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amenorrhea
Amniocentesis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacterial Vaginosis
Bartholin's Cyst
Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue
Birth Control
Bladder Infection
Blood Draw
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier
Breast Abscess
Breast Lump
Breast Pain
Breast Tumor
Breech Position
C-Section
Cancer Screening
Candidiasis
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Incompetence
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Cervix Disorders
Chlamydia Infections
Colporrhaphy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex
Diseases Contagious Mother-to-Fetus
Dyspareunia
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometrial Cancer
Endometrial Disorders
Endometrial Hyperplasia
Endometrial Stromal Sarcoma
Endometritis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Incontinence
Female Infertility
Female Pelvic Disorders
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Genitourinary Infection
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Group B Streptococcal Infections
Gynecologic Disorders
Gynecomastia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Virus Antenatal Infection
Hormone Imbalance
Hot Flashes
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Open
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Intrauterine Infections
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Menopause
Menstrual Cramps
Menstrual Migraine
Midlife Changes
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Oligomenorrhea
Oophorectomy
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Diseases
Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS)
Ovarian Insufficiency Due to FSH Resistance
Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor
Ovarian Mass
Ovarian Pain
Ovarian Remnant Syndrome
Ovarian Tumor
Ovary Conditions
Overactive Bladder
Paget's Disease of the Breast
Painful Periods
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
Pelvic Mass
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse
Postmenopausal Bleeding
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Primary Amenorrhea
Primary Dysmenorrhea
Prolactinoma
Rectovaginal Fistula
Sebaceous Cysts
Secondary Dysmenorrhea
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexual Pain Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Hemorrhage
Uterine Inversion
Uterine Polyp
Uterine Prolapse
Uterine Sarcoma
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Candidiasis
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Discharge
Vaginal Disorders
Vaginal Dryness
Vaginal Fistula
Vaginal Pain
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Septum
Vaginismus
Vesicovaginal Fistula
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvar Diseases
Vul
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvitis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginal Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 16, 2021
    The receptionist was so helpful and professional. The nurse was great and took time to listen to my concerns. I cannot say enough about This Dr. He was very kind and gentle. He answered all my questions and never rushed. Just a great experience from beginning to end. I have a new Gynecologist!
    Mona — Jan 16, 2021
    About Dr. Russell Dickey, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    • English
    • Male
    • 1114960333
    Education & Certifications

    • Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Dickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickey works at USMD Arlington South OB/GYN Clinic in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dickey’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

