Overview of Dr. Russell Doubrava, DO

Dr. Russell Doubrava, DO is an Urology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Doubrava works at Russell Doubrava, D.O. in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.