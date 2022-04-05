Dr. Russell Fileccia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fileccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Fileccia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Fileccia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Fileccia works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists LLC1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 112, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Felicias since 2006, I have never had a bad visit, he explains things and listens to my questions and answers them with easy to understand answers, I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Russell Fileccia, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1164412789
Education & Certifications
- La State U Med Ctr
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
